Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Now A Remaster

It seems Dragami Games is taking the reintroduction of Lollipop Chainsaw in a different direction — from a remake to a remaster. We knew this PS3-era gem was getting brought to a new generation, but for the longest time we believed it to be a remake.

A recent post on social media by Dragami president Yoshimi Yasuda alludes that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will actually be a remaster as opposed to a remake like expected. This change was “based on your requests,” so anticipate a group of fans wanted to see the game brought back but remain true to form.

Due to this change, we anticipate RePOP will play akin to the original more than Dragami originally planned. As a quick note — yes, there’s a difference between the two. A remake is a developer rebuilding a game typically from the ground up, while a remaster is usually touching up the graphics and overhauling assets.

私たちは皆さんの要望を踏まえRePOPのゲームデザインをRemakeからRemasterに変更しました…!!!

We have changed the game design of RePOP from Remake to Remaster based on your requests! pic.twitter.com/IRcfQRXN6a — 安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) October 13, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to jump back into Juliet’s shoes? Let us know below!