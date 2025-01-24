Live Service Games Litter Top Downloads Of 2024

Say what you will, but the top downloads of 2024 speak to why it is Sony has been frothing at the mouth to keep the live service train going. They’re even willing to crack a few eggs.

The top downloads of 2024 dropped on the PlayStation Blog, showcasing that live service games tend to demand — and receive — attention. Of the top 20 games, a meager five are single player while the rest are multiplayer fare that we expect; Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, GTA 5, which remains a cultural icon thanks to its online components, Helldivers 2, EA Sports FC 25, etc.

This look at gaming habits definitely paint an obvious picture, one that explains why Sony is almost desperate to make it in the live service market — it can make bank. Of course, at this time, the only real success Sony has in the live service department is Helldivers 2, which hit a snafu when they attempted to force PSN onto Steam players, including those who physical could not get PSN in their region.

Concord flopped hard, meanwhile projects The Last of Us Online and two other live service projects by first-party studios Bend and Bluepoint were scrapped. Perhaps Sony is getting better at realizing the dangers of live service, but we’ll likely see more brazen attempts to break into the scene as live service games continue to grow.

