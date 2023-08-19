Live-Action Jak And Daxter Movie In The Works

Does anyone here remember Jak and Daxter? That early 2000s Naughty Dog platformer that has since fallen from existence after the studio shifted gears to more narrative projects? The same franchise that fell from graces after the franchise changed hands, only for it to go downhill real fast.

Well, it turns out there’s a possible live-action movie in the works with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. It all sounds great, Holland will play the silent-protagonist-turned-edgy-badass Jak, while Pratt will voice his lovable sidekick Daxter. This is all one big rumor that has a few bumps here and there.

On the one hand, the leaker — MyTimeToShineHello — has had a proven track record of leaking film info, including some Loki stuff and the casting of Carmen Ejogo in Secret Invasion well before it was confirmed. The otherside, though, is it’s still a leak and it’s very possible this is just drummed up. It would be nice to see the duo back together in a buddy-comedy adventure movie.

Let’s face it, though, we all want to believe if this happens, we’ll get a new Jak and Daxter game, hopefully by Naughty Dog… or at least a better, more passionate developer than High Impact.

Tom Holland to play Jak, Chris Pratt eyed to voice Daxter in live action Jak and Daxter movie from Sony directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted) pic.twitter.com/2gYdo5YzZs — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 17, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...