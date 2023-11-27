Little Nightmares 3 Is A “Brand New Adventure,” No Need To Play Originals To Enjoy

Coming into a franchise midway through can be a little daunting, off-putting for some, but Little Nightmares 3 producer Coralie Feniollo has come out to confirm that the new title launching next year will be a “brand-new adventure in the world of Little Nightmares.”

The third game in the series is being developed by Supermassive Games instead of series creator Tarsier Studios, and will also be set in a new setting called “The Spiral” which is a cluster of dystopian lands. The game will follow two new children this time around, known as Low and Alone, instead of series regular Six in her yellow raincoat.

In the video, Feniollo also confirmed that the new title would not support couch co-op, but did state that the title would feature a Friend Pass system, meaning only one copy of the game would need to be purchased between two players.

“You will not need to play the previous game to enjoy Little Nightmares 3. However, for fans of the series, some nods and secrets are included to link the stories.”

