Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Releases Next Year

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is arriving on current and previous-gen consoles early next year. This is the latest entry in the popular franchise, reintroducing players to Yakuza: Like A Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga, who teams up with Kazuma Kiryu.

SEGA released a gameplay footage trailer with the game’s scheduled release date at the end. Turns out the game’s right around the corner — January 26, 2024.

What do you think? Are you excited about Infinite Wealth? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...