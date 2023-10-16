Like A Dragon: Gaiden Won’t Launch With English Dub

Like a Dragon: Gaiden is set to launch later this year without an English dub, with its dub coming as a post-release patch on an undisclosed date.

Kiryu’s English voice actor, Yong Yea, informed fans on Twitter that the game won’t launch with a dub. Instead, they’ll have to make do with Japanese actors and English subtitles. That said, if you are a vet within the community, this probably won’t bother you as much as someone picking up the series for the first time.

We can jump back into the series when it launches on November 9. On top of that, we still have Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launching next year, which seems to be launching with an English dub.

https://twitter.com/YongYea/status/1713645331198652548

