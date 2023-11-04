Like A Dragon Gaiden Could’ve Just Been DLC

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s flagship, Like a Dragon — formerly Yakuza in the West — has Like a Dragon Gaiden on the way, and it turns out it was initially planned out as a DLC. The also holds a very short development time.

In an interview with Automaton, RGG Studio executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama spoke on how he was the one to really spearhead its production and how, initially, the team kicked around making it a DLC. Obviously, those plans were scrapped after it was decided the game was engaging enough for a physical release — in Japan — as opposed to being relegated to DLC.

RGG Studio was able to cobble up Like a Dragon Gaiden in only six months. We hope this dev time isn’t a reflection of the game’s quality, as it launches next week at $49.99. Also, a small reminder — it won’t launch with an English dub.

