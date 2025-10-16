Light Of Motiram “Jeopardizes Horizon’s Continued Success,” Sony Says

The knock-off that is Light of Motiram was blasted by people in the know of just how blatant it was Tencent was ripping off Guerrilla Games’ Horizon. With the studio still promoting the game in some fashion, Sony has asserted that the “the damage is done,” but the LoM dev also believes this should be handled after the game properly launches in 2027, following a delay after Sony served them papers.

Okay, so The Game Post read a 35-page court filing continuing the suit after the game dev claimed it wasn’t “ripe” because of the game’s delay and change in artwork to look more generic and less like Horizon. Sony, though, notes this doesn’t negate the infringement, additionally, there are still trailers for the old way game looked around social media platforms and video sharing sites in the US.

Frankly, this looks like it will be a decently messy lawsuit, as Tencent allegedly tried to license Horizon before Light of Motiram was revealed to the public and quickly shamed.

