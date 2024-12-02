Light Of Motiram Is Heading To PS5

It turns out PlayStation is welcoming Tencent’s Light of Motiram with open arms as Polaris Quest’s free-to-play title, which looks eerily similar to Guerrilla Games’ Horizon, is heading to PS5. Not gonna lie; we didn’t see that one coming.

Announced late November, PlayStation fans took note of the game being rather similar to the Horizon series, expecting Sony to take swift action to stamp the clone out. Now, though, while PlayStation’s Western accounts have been rather hush-hush, its Chinese branch is sharing the game’s trailer on platforms like Weibo (via Gematsu).

Those interested, the game got a more tangible look at gameplay, 16 minutes of it, in fact, alongside a seven-minute trailer. Places like Push Square note the game now looks kinda like Horizon and Destiny had a baby while Monster Hunter remains a noticeable point of inspiration for its combat.

Frankly, while the game definitely gives off Horizon clone vibes, it’s all too possible that it could be a solid game, but much like Foamstars, Light of Motiram will need to really prove itself to avoid people from seeing it as just a clone of another game.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...