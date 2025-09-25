Let It Die: Inferno Announced

We genuinely never thought this day would come, but the sequel of the original roguelite survival action title has been announced at September 24, 2025’s State of Play. The original Let It Die, a collaborative effort between Supertrick Games and Grasshopper Manufacture is continued solely by the former dev team, presumably with the latter focusing on non live-service work these days.

The original game in the — we’re uncertain whether to call it a “franchise,” although this is technically the third game with Let It Die in the title, after Supertrick’s original quirky directly PVP battle royale follow-up Deathverse: Let It Die — is is an difficult title to explain, so this contributor will largely leave it to the reader to look into it on their own time should the trailer below strike their interest. From previous reporting elsewhere, and a previous Dev Diary on their YouTube channel, Let It Die: Inferno would appear to be a seven to three mix of the previous two titles. This contributor isn’t wholly certain what to make of that, so they’ll leave it to the devs themselves to explain.

Let It Die: Inferno will release on Steam and the PS5. It will release later this year on December 3, 2025 in North America, and December 4, 2025 in Japan. Extrapolate your date from there.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Let It Die: Inferno? Please, let us know below!