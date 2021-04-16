Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice Is Almost Here

Back in late 2020, Assemble Entertainment and CrazyBunch announced that the storied, and very much lewd, point & click adventure, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, is coming to consoles.

Jump forward to today and guess what? It’s almost here. Assemble’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, released on console and was a surprise hit back in 2019.

Larry’s lewd history dates all the way back to the late ’80s. The franchise has had a spotty history with a lot of gaps between releases. Wet Dreams Dry Twice released last year to PC and will be hitting the PS4 next month.

Wet Dreams Dry Twice is releasing on May 18.

