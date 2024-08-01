Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Coming To PS Plus Next Week

After a classic Lego Star Wars game arrived on PS Plus last June, a modern installment in the Lego franchise is coming up next to Sony’s catalog.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrives next week alongside Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (via the PlayStation Blog). The Skywalker Saga treats Star Wars fans in recreating all nine Star Wars movies spread across each of the three trilogies. This includes Disney’s Sequel Trilogy movies that were released from 2015 to 2019. The gigantic roster of hundreds of playable Star Wars characters is even bigger when adding free DLC packs containing characters from the anthology movies and tv series, according to The Direct.

The Skywalker Saga was first teased at Star Wars Celebration Chicago and officially announced at E3 2019 (via SWNN and GamingBolt respectively). However, the game was repeatedly delayed from its August 2020 launch date partly due to COVID-19 before eventually releasing on April 5, 2022 (via Screen Rant).

All three upcoming games will release on PS Plus next week on August 6 for PS4 and PS5.

