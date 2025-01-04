Lego PlayStation 2 Set Could Be On The Way

The start of 2025 has brought news of a potential Lego set based on one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time.

Push Square recently reported that an official Lego set of the PlayStation 2 (released back in 2000) could get the green light sometime in the near future. The Lego PS2 set submitted to the Lego Ideas website by user RippleDrive comes in 2000 pieces, recreating the console (and some accessories) to a near 1:1 scale.

The set idea is packed with extra details from a disc drive you can open to recreating the internals of the console. This set has been years in the making, as RippleDrive submitted the idea all the way back in 2021 (according to GamesRadar). Back then, the set was made of over 1900 pieces, so the current iteration likely got some refinements to reach 2000+ piece count.

Over on the Lego Ideas site, users can submit their renditions of Lego sets and could get the possibility of having them officially approved by Lego if the submissions get as much as 10,000 supporters. As of posting, the Lego PS2 set idea is nearing that supporters goal, with less than 1000 to go. If the goal is reached, it will be up to Lego and Sony to officially greenlight the set for production. Should this happen, it would add to the history of Lego adaptations of Sony gaming products.

What do you think? Would you like to see an official Lego set of the PlayStation 2? How much would you pay for to buy such a potential set? Let us know below!

