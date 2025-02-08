Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnut To PS Fans

For today only, Krisky Kreme is offering up a sweet treat in this bitter time as the PlayStation Network remains down nearly 24 hours later. From 5-7 PM, gamers can flock to the doughnut establishment and get a free Original Glazed doughnut.

The chain revealed this on social media, calling players to head on over to get this as, in this case, “sweet rewards don’t need a server.”

Calling all gamers: this play station still works 🍩 Grab a free Original Glazed Doughnut today from 5-7 PM—because sweet rewards don’t need a server. 🎮🔥 #gaming #network #PSN #freedoughnut #krispykreme pic.twitter.com/kjB2VtosAj — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 8, 2025

The PlayStation Network has been down since 6 PM EST yesterday, leaving fans worried that it will be like the 2011 outage, which led to 24 days of the service being inactive, as well as a massive data breach of over 77 million PSN accounts.

