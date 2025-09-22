Kratos Actor Hopes The God Of War Show Picks Someone Who “Loves The Big Guy”

Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge notes that he hopes whoever Sony casts as the lead role in the Prime Video God of War TV show loves the character as much as him.

After Judge debunked a rumor that he’s in talks to play the role in the show, he followed it up on Twitter by asserting that he has no idea if he will play the role or not. But, he does hope whoever it is, be it him or someone else, “loves the big guy as much as we all do.”

11million views??? 11 million??? I am truly humbled. I can’t pretend to know who is gonna be cast, but I hope,(if it’s not me) that whomever it is loves the big guy as much as we all do ❤️ https://t.co/fMyQHZmtkQ — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 20, 2025

Beyond Judge, we also have heard Sunny Suljic and Danielle Bisutti voice interest in reprising their roles as Atreus And Freya respectively. Considering the lack of a public cast, we can only assume it’ll be some time before we hear much about the show, but supposedly, filming is set to begin next year.

