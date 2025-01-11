Job Listing Indicates New Sony Studio

An uncovered job listing indicates that Sony is opening up shop in LA with a new AAA studio. At this time, they’re staffing up with the related listing being for a Project Senior Producer .

Reddit user nolifebr spotted the listing, pointing out this likely the rumored new studio spearheaded by Jason Blundell, who after becoming synonymous with Call of Duty’s Zombies mode, spearheaded Deviation Games before leaving in 2022. The studio shut down last year.

Just like Deviation, it’s poised to be working on a “high-profile AAA console title.” It’s hard to say, but we have a hunch this is probably going to link back to some sort of live service, unfortunately, as despite the fumbles of previous ventures, even leading to studio closures, Sony is persistent with pursing the market.

