Jim Ryan Eyes Retirement In March 2024

Sony — and by extension PlayStation — boss Jim Ryan is looking at retiring early next year after nearly 30 years with the company. We know this is gonna be a divisive decision, with some all for the man’s departure while others are gonna worry what could happen after the fact.

Sony announced the management shakeup in a press release Wednesday while also sharing that the interim CEO will be COO Hiroki Totoki. Ryan gushed about the opportunity to work in a “very special company” like Sony.

“After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.”

Totoki, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for Ryan’s 30 years at the company and the massive accomplishments he’s been a part of.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ryan for his outstanding achievements and contributions over his 30-year career at Sony, including the great success of launching the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation business managed by SIE is an essential part of Sony Group’s entire business portfolio. I will work with Jim and the senior management team closely to ensure our continued success and further growth. I am also looking forward to creating the exciting future of PlayStation and the game industry together with everyone at SIE and its business partners.”

Come March next year, Ryan will be packing up his bags, meanwhile, Totoki will step into his interim role on April 1.

What do you think? Are you glad to know Ryan’s gonna be gone? Let us know below!

