Is New Resident Evil 5 Version Going Xbox Exclusive?

PlayStation 5 players are left wondering as an ESRB listing points to only an Xbox Series version of Resident Evil 5.

This listing has led to people to question whether Xbox may get the game before PlayStation does. While it seems weird that the listing is showing only one console (and said listing remains up at the time of writing), we feel this is just a coincidence.

We’re sure once — as ESRB listings are pretty conclusive evidence of a game’s existence — Capcom officially reveals Resident Evil 5 for modern consoles, a PS5 version will manifest.

What do you think? Is Capcom looking at supporting Xbox or is this just a coincidence that only an Xbox Series listing was uncovered? Let us know below!

