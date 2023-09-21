Introducing The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Controller

Nacon has introduced the public to the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller, its upcoming licensed PlayStation controller. This new officially licensed controller is compatible with PS4 and PS5 and will cost the same as Sony’s DualSense Edge.

Nacon promises this controller will offer “precision gaming” thanks to its Hall Effect technology and will supposedly offer a “very long service life.” Much like the Edge, it comes with the bonus of expansive customizations. Over 60 of them, in fact, alongside the fact it can be both wireless and wired, have 10 hours of autonomy, and are designed of premium materials.

No word on its release date yet, but it is available for pre-order.

