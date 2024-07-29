Introducing Limited Edition Astro Bot DualSense Controller

As we’ve already established, it looks like Astro Bot is what PlayStation is putting a lot of its backing into as of late, including a nifty looking controller design. You can pre-order this controller early next month.

Donning the sleek white and blue design we’ve come to expect, as well as a pair of eyes plastered on the touchpad, this controller even has carved-in “sci-fi lines,” according to PlayStation Blog.

Pre-orders open up on August 9 via PlayStation’s Direct, but the limited edition game-celebrating controller will be available in retailers on September 6 when the game itself launches.

