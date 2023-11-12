Insomniac Patches Out Venom Free Roam Glitch

Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has released another patch, slashing a popular glitch that people used to free roam as Venom. It’s still among one of the greats of the year, but not letting players free roam as Venom feels like a missed opportunity.

IGN reports Insomniac’s latest patch slashed the glitch. It’s not all bad, though, considering this glitch was a pretty damning thing, as it had a habit of corrupting saves.

With this glitch patched, some people are clamoring for the Burbank-based dev to offer a new game mode, ala 2005’s Ultimate Spider-Man, which allowed us to destroy New York as the titular villain. Others have the lofty plea of wanting a whole new spin-off, but we’ll be real honest — that’s probably not gonna happen any time soon, if at all.

We already know Insomniac’s ramped up production on Wolverine, which will be set in the same universe, and will likely just start up production in full-force on the inevitable Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 once Wolverine releases.

What do you think? Do you want a Venom free roam mode? Did you risk your save to roam the Big Apple as the Symbiote? Let us know below!