Insomniac Leaving Sony Was Their “Most Stressful Period”

Before Sony bought them outright, Insomniac Games partnered with other companies to make titles, like EA with Fuse or Xbox for Sunset Overdrive. Apparently during that time, it was stressful.

During a chat with Kinda Funny Games (via MP1st), though, exiting founder Ted Price discussed the studio’s “most stressful period,” pointing to when it stepped away from working with Sony.

“I think the most stressful period was when we had moved away from working with Sony, and we were getting comfortable with working with other partners who had completely different approaches than we did. I think we had become so compatible with Sony in terms of our approach and philosophies […] And during that period when we weren’t working as closely with Sony, we didn’t give it enough time; we didn’t give ourselves a lot of time with these other publishers before we ultimately went back to Sony. But at the same time, I think we knew what we were looking for, and we knew that from the beginning we had the best and most compatible partner we had always been Sony.”

At this point, Insomniac is, of course, owned by PlayStation, and we’re pretty sure that extra backing is what’s led to the massive success it is today, producing hits for the console like Marvel’s Spider-Man and its subsequent sequel as well as the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine.

What do you think? Are you glad Insomniac went back to PlayStation? Let us know below!

