Insomniac Dodges Wolverine Releasing In 2025 Question

Chad Derzern and the two other co-leads have avoided the question of whether Wolverine will release this year. Frankly, it’s not shocking the question was avoided, and honestly, PlayStation already has some solid releases this year, so if it does, it will just a cherry on top.

In a Variety interview, Derzern was asked about the possibility of the superhero game releasing this year, but “would not confirm or deny a 2025 release for the game.” He did assure that they’d love to talk about the game more, but right now is the time to “remain very stoic.”

“We’ve announced Wolverine, and we’d love to talk more about Wolverine, but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it’s time to pop the claws down the road. As much as we’re as much as we have pent up excitement, we got to hold on to it. So that’s about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today.”

It’s been a while since Insomniac has shared anything about Wolverine since its reveal back in 2021. We know production ramped up after releasing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but really nothing more than that is known.

This year was the year indicated by leaker Daniel Richtman back in 2023, but who knows if that info still holds water.

