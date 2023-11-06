Insomniac Confirms Who Is The “Prime Spider-Man”

Shocking no one, we now know who will be the chief Spider-Man in future Insomniac Games Marvel titles. If you’ve seen the ending, you know who it is.

Speaking with Gizmodo, narrative director Ben Arfmann confirms that Miles Morales will be the prime protagonist of the next Spider-Man game. With the next game already teased through Spider-Man 2‘s last cutscene, we already know it’s at least in the early, early concept phase.

The Insomniac staffer notes how the entire team felt it would happen and how personally it shows “a great deal of evolution from Miles.” He went from someone who didn’t know what he wanted to do with life to carrying the responsibility of protecting the Big Apple when Peter wasn’t at his best.

“It always felt very natural, and I think we all collectively thought it would happen. To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn’t strong enough to carry himself at various points.”

