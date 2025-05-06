Indie Horror Zoochosis Is Heading To PS4, PS5

Clapperheads and Playworks have revealed that the indie horror game that intermingles working at a zoo and rushing to figure out how to survive a dangerous virus, Zoochosis, is heading to the PlayStation family.

Sharing a new trailer, the zoo keeper horror sim was originally launched last year to PC, garnering mixed reviews from fans. Taking on the role of a night shift zookeeper of a shady zoo, you have to care for the animals and cure them of their ailments.

Since launch, Clapperheads has been working on fixing the game up, with upwards of 45 patches and counting.

What do you think? Are you gonna pick up Zoochosis? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger (1) Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...