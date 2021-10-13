  • Home
Solar Ash

Indie Game Solar Ash Delayed To Early December

October 13, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Heart Machine and Annapurna Interactive have announced that its indie 3D action platformer, Solar Ash, isn’t releasing this month as planned. The studio did this as a means to further polish the game and fix any glaring bugs ahead of its new release date in early December.

By and large, there isn’t much out there for the indie game in terms of shared media. Most of what fans base their expectations on is the three minutes of gameplay offered up in gameplay trailer back in February and small snippets of footage in its (now outdated) release date trailer in July.

It’s now releasing to the PS4 and PS5 on December 2.

About

Used to just write news, now I edit it. I still smash my head against a keyboard and words magically appear.

