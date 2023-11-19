Immerse Yourself In Spider-Man 2’s Latest Video

Sony has released an immersion trailer for its PlayStation 5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, complete with a bundle opportunity. This bundle is available at PlayStation Direct and select retailers while supplies last.

The video showcases some of how Spider-Man 2 uses the key selling points of the PS5, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers bundled with the Pulse 3D headset.

While the trailer exclusively shows combat, though, this isn’t the only use of haptic feedback. There are several instances where the feature is front and center both in the main story and just exploring the world as your fave webslinger.

