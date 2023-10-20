Hot Toys Selling 21-Inch Venom Figure For Over $400

While Collector Editions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes bundled with a 19-inch Venom figure, Hot Toys looks to one-up Sony’s bundled offer.

Listings on the Sideshow collectible website show off this figure with a weighty $455 price tag. The 1/6 statue also features multiple little details for your tastes like its iconic tendrils, tentacles, and three different tongue designs.

Unfortunately, it’s still a ways away, with its estimated shipping date being between July and December 2024.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying Spider-Man 2? Does this Venom figure pique your interest? Let us know below!