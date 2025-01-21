Horizon MMO Reportedly Canned

Another live service game may have bit the dust within the PlayStation family. This time being Horizon MMO.

Internet sleuths on ResetEra discovered a MTN article which paints a bad future for the Horizon title, which was under development at NCSoft. The article notes a number of the studio’s projects were canned, including Project H, which was rumored to be previously known as Project Skyline, AKA Horizon MMO.

Now, this supposedly isn’t the same as the multiplayer project that’s in development within the PlayStation Studios umbrella.

To say in-development live service games within the PlayStation ecosystem aren’t having the best time right now would be a rather steep understatement. With the failure of Concord, which Sony says they’re somehow unfazed by, the cancelation of The Last of Us Online, and two different projects, one of which being a God of War live service,

