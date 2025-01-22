Horizon MMO Might Not Be Canceled After All

It turns out Project H has “nothing to do with Horizon,” if new developments are to be believed. Project Skyline was originally known under that name, though.

Not too long after the report surrounding Horizon MMO’s cancelation, reporter Seo Jeong-geun took to Ruliweb (via Push Square), a Korean forum, spilled the beans that Project H mentioned in the article is not the same Project H that’s now known as Project Skyline.

We know, this is confusing, but hey, at least this means Sony didn’t lose another live service project. Though, with the rough spot NCSoft is in, we wouldn’t be surprised if it is slowly shelved in favor of other projects that could yield better results, after all, Guerrilla Games is already working on a multiplayer game itself.

