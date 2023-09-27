Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Officially Announced

Guerrilla Games has officially revealed a complete edition of Horizon Forbidden West after multiple rumors suggested such a reveal was on the horizon.

Guerrilla posted a short trailer announcing the edition complete with a release date. A separate PlayStation Blog post details all the goodies you get with the Complete Edition. On top of the game and its DLC, you also get a digital soundtrack and digital art book, Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book, more poses and facial expressions in Photo Mode, and new outfits and weapons unlocked through story progression.

Its price is the real winner, though, as Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition only retails at $59.99, making it a pretty sweet deal, considering its AAA status. It hits digital storefronts on October 6.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Complete Edition? Are you going to purchase it? Let us know below!

