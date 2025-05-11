Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond Drops May 15th

To further support its soldiers as the fight in the name of Super Earth rages on, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has unveiled the latest warbond to hit Helldivers 2.

The Masters of Ceremony will hit Helldivers 2 on May 15th and include new armour, weapons, stratagem and more for players to unlock and deck out their soldiers in the endless fight. Check out a glimpse of the content below.

Helldivers 2 was released on February 8th 2024, to plenty of praise and quickly found a dedicated player base that has been continually supported by Arrowhead Game Studios. The game became Sony’s 7th highest-grossing game, and in the past has featured collaborations with other PlayStation franchises, namely Killzone.

Are you excited for the latest Warbond? Let us know in the comments below.

Matt Hill (47) Matt is long-time PlayStation fan and gamer, and has been contributing to PSX for over a year.

Like this: Like Loading...