Hellblade 2 May Head To PS5 “Very Soon”

Seems like Ninja Theory’s Hellblade 2 might be coming to PS5 “very soon” potentially as part of today’s State of Play. It’s worth pointing out, though, this wouldn’t be too shocking with Xbox’s release strategy now.

Leaker Nate the Hate responded on Twitter to insider Jez Cordon who cheekily brings up Hellblade 2 in response to the State of Play announcement. In it, all he really is “soon…. very soon.”

Now, Nate the Hate has a pretty solid track record, but the more damning evidence lies within other Xbox games coming to PS5, with Forza Horizon 5, Age of Mythology: Retold, and most notably Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, all of which are coming this year to PlayStation.

What do you think? Will you pick up Hellblade 2 if it drops on PS5? Let us know below!

