HBO’s The Last Of Us Show Announces New Season

HBO’s successful debut of The Last of Us to the small screen made was sure to end up with a second season, and now, it’s confirmed.

Spearheaded by Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and filmmaker Craig Mazin, The Last of Us show’s second season introduces fans to Kaitlyn Dever as the ever-controversial Abby. The show is confirmed to return to HBO in April, just in time for the PC release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

