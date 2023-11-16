HBO’s The Last Of Us Season 2 Abby Actress Possibly Leaked

HBO’s The Last of Us is poised for a second season, covering some of the original’s sequel, and it sounds like we now know who’s taken the controversial role of Abby. Nothing is confirmed yet, and with production starting in early 2024, there’s still plenty of time for things to change.

A report from The InSneider suggests that the role of Abby will be played by No One Will Save You’s Kaitlyn Dever. Supposedly, she had read for the role of Ellie during casting but, of course, lost the role to Bella Ramsey. She had also eyed Abby, though, having done a table-read of the character.

Her performance in No One Will Save You was what really tipped the scales in her favor. We should note that casting isn’t concrete here, as talks are ongoing, and production is still a ways away.

