Haven Studios Founder Leaves Studio

Haven Studios founder Jade Raymond has left the PlayStation-backed studio. No reason was given.

Raymond’s studio is working on yet another live service Fairgame$, which was recently a point of contention, as silence from the studio was concerning before insiders began refute that it’s dead. Bloomberg (via VGC)’s report never cited a reason, but it’s speculated to be related to the less-than-stellar external playtest for the game.

Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Haven ends up on the chopping block or at the very least Fairgame$ does, considering the slurry of canceled live service projects following the failure of Concord.

Marie-Eve Danis and Pierre-François Sapinski are now taking up leadership roles at the studio and unless Sony shutters plans, it sounds like their debut game will release sometime next year.

