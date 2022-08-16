GTA 6 May Have Single-Player DLC

Now that GTA 6 development is in full-swing at Rockstar Games, it should be no surprise that there’s no shortage of speculations and rumors coming out now more than ever. It sounds like there’s a chance of single-player DLC in the upcoming entry.

According to the Tez2, who found themselves as a reliable insider, put forward the claim that the game dev will return to its old ways of planning for DLC ahead of GTA 6’s launch. Things changed for GTA V when its online version turned into a smash-hit and incentivized Rockstar to focus on that more than DLC for the single-player campaign, which was already in the woodworks. It was canned in 2015, however.

“Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed. The first wave of ‘new cities and missions’ we will receive as DLC will definitely be planned out before VI releases. And Rockstar will be able to allocate resources towards whatever new title they will work on after VI release. As for the new cities, I think for the most part we will receive instanced new cities or islands. Like Cayo Perico or North Yankton style. That way, Rockstar can introduce a new heist for the next GTA Online mode with each new DLC. If we are lucky, we could receive a fully fledged new city from time to time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

