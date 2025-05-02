Menu Close

Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Into 2026

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 1 Comment

The hotly-anticipated Rockstar title, Grand Theft Auto 6, unsurprisingly has been delayed into 2026. Frankly, it was kind of an open secret that it wasn’t gonna release this year, anyway.

Revealed on their website, the game is getting slapped with the delay without much of a clear cut public reason, just the boilerplate claim it’s looking to “exceed your expectations.”

Luckily, they did give a new release date, that being May 26, 2026. Now, whether this is the final release date for GTA6 or just another sense of giving fans hope, we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that GTA 6 got delayed? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger (1)

Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

Tagged , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ty Harvey
Admin
Ty Harvey
10 hours ago

Good. This gives me more time to save up $160 to buy the base edition of this game.

0
Reply
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x