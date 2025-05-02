Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Into 2026

The hotly-anticipated Rockstar title, Grand Theft Auto 6, unsurprisingly has been delayed into 2026. Frankly, it was kind of an open secret that it wasn’t gonna release this year, anyway.
Revealed on their website, the game is getting slapped with the delay without much of a clear cut public reason, just the boilerplate claim it’s looking to “exceed your expectations.”
Luckily, they did give a new release date, that being May 26, 2026. Now, whether this is the final release date for GTA6 or just another sense of giving fans hope, we’ll have to wait and see.
What do you think? Are you disappointed that GTA 6 got delayed? Let us know below!
Good. This gives me more time to save up $160 to buy the base edition of this game.