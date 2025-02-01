Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.55 Launches, Includes 4 New Cars And World Circuit Events

A new free update has just dropped for Polyphony Digital’s excellent Gran Turismo 7. Update 1.55 which is now live brings even more content to the iconic PlayStation racing sim. The update boasts fresh content for the game including 4 new cars and 3 new world events to tackle.

The latest 4 cars arriving in Gran Turismo 7 will give racers even more options when heading out to the track, with selected cars offering something slightly different to get to grips with. Whether that be the more modern crossover SUV Toyota C-HR S ’18 a crossover, the celebrated touring car Honda Civic Si Extra (EF) ’87, the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 N ‘24 or the Gran Turismo F3500-A, which is a Gran Turismo original car styled after the F1 cars of the early 1990s.

Alongside these new cars come 3 new world circuit events;

Sunday Cup: Kyoto Driving Park – Miyabi

Japanese FF Challenge 450: Sardegna – Road Track – C

World Touring Car 600: Autódromo de Interlagos

The latest update is the most recent entry in Polyphony Digital’s continued support of the PlayStation racer since its initial launch back in March of 2022. Excited to get behind the wheel in the new cars? Why not take a quick glance at the cars in action below and let us know which car you’re most eager to take to the track?

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...