Gran Turismo 7 Campaign Requires Internet Connection To “Prevent Cheating”

Polyphony Digital CEO, Kazunori Yamauchi, explained why it is the Gran Turismo 7 will require players be connected to the internet to play through its single-player campaign. While this isn’t completely new information, having been almost a footnote in a PlayStation Blog post, the CEO was the subject of another interview, which highlighted the prerequisite in more detail.

During an interview with Eurogamer, Yamauchi explained this is all a precaution to prevent save data modification and cheating and not specifically directed at GT Cafe.

“The requirement for the online connection isn’t specific to the Cafe per se – it’s just to prevent cheating overall from people trying to modify the save data, so that’s the reason for the online connection […] The online connection is required for the campaign mode. The only part of the game that doesn’t require an online connection is the arcade mode, because that has no effect on the save data, so that’s possible. But anything that has to do with the save data requires a connection. For example things like the livery data as well – that’s something that is downloaded from the online server.”

The only mode fans with a spotty internet connection can access will be the arcade mode as that doesn’t affect save data in the slightest. We should mention, this isn’t the first entry to require an internet connection.

Its precursor, Gran Turismo Sport, also required a connection to access a majority of its features. Unlike Gran Turismo 7, though, GT Sport was also touted as a game best played online, so the fact it had such precautions made sense.

You can joyride in style in Gran Turismo 7 when it comes out on March 4, 2022.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next entry? Tell us below!

