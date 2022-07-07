God Of War Ragnarok Release Date Finally Revealed

After a ton of waiting and speculation, Santa Monica Studio has finally revealed the release date of God of War Ragnarok. The studio excitedly announced the news on Wednesday alongside a two-second clip of Kratos and Atreus getting ready for battle over on Twitter.

This reveal at least gives us when the game will release, though, they still haven’t shown us much outside of cinematic trailers. Speaking of which, to coincide with the release date reveal, the studio launched a new cinematic trailer you can watch below.

The short-end of God of War Ragnarok is that it takes place after the events of 2018’s God of War. In it, Ragnarok, an important Norse event entailing the death of many Gods, a bunch of natural disasters, and the world being submerged in water, occurs. It will also conclude the two-game Norse saga. The project overall was pretty hush-hush, with very little concrete info and a ton of speculation and rumors floating about.

We can all get our hands on this Norse adventure on both the PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.

