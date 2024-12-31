God Of War Creator Goes Team Green, Labels Indiana Jones Game GOTY

PlayStation players have to wait until next year to get their hands on what God of War maker, David Jaffe, is labeling Game of the Year.

The game creator took to Twitter (thanks, Xbox Nerds) that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is his Game of the Year, though, it does come with its story overstaying its welcome just a tad. When we say that, we do mean it, as he says it could be about 20% shorter.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is probably my favorite game of the year. I just adore it!



It’s also-IMO-about 20% too long. — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) December 29, 2024

With its December release to Xbox and PC, the Indiana Jones game fell to the wayside, illegible for many high-profile game award shows, but that hasn’t stopped gamers and critics from singing its praises, with many calling this licensed action adventure their personal Game of the Year.

What do you think? Have you already tried Great Circle or are you waiting for it to release on PlayStation? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...