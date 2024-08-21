Goat Simulator Remastered Revealed At Gamescom ONL

You know a game has come a long way once it goes from an April Fools prank to receiving a franchise first remaster 10 years later. Give yourself a pat on the back, Coffee Stain Studios.

Revealed at this year’s Gamescom ONL is Goat Simulator Remastered (watch the reveal trailer below). As mentioned above, this upcoming title is a remaster of the very first Goat Simulator game which started off as an April Fools prank release a decade ago. The reveal trailer starts off with armed prison guards escorting a visitor (likely an investigator) to a prison filled with oddities galore, such as glitching and laggy inmates. Even the security guards themselves appear to be modeled in the old 3D polygon style, somewhat reminiscent of 90s/early 2000s video game graphics. towards the end of the prison halls does the investigator meet the game’s titular goat known for causing nonsensical mayhem.

Aside from the usual updated visuals that remasters bring to the original titles, Goat Simulator Remaster will also include all existing game DLC from the franchise’s past installments. The glitches that fans have come to love and remember the original game for will also be retained (via IGN). Goat Simulator Remastered will arrive later this year for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation 5. The exact release date is TBA.

What do you think? Have you played any of the Goat Simulator titles during the past ten years? Do you plan on picking up the remaster? Let us know below!

