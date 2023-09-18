Menu Close
Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo Surpasses 6 Million Players

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the last Tango Gameworks (and ZeniMax) game on a PlayStation platform since Microsoft bought it up, has surpassed six million players. It’s not clear what platform dominates, though. With its lackluster release to Xbox after its PS5 timed exclusivity was up, it probably led to more people playing.

The number was revealed on Twitter, where Tango Gameworks celebrated this accomplishment. Since its launch last year, players have been treated to Spider’s Thread — a free roguelite tower DLC. 

In our review, we praised the gameplay and story, a story that satisfies that “weeb-y curiosity.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy Ghostwire: Tokyo? What about Spider’s Thread? Let us know below!

 

