Ghostwire: Tokyo Surpasses 6 Million Players

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the last Tango Gameworks (and ZeniMax) game on a PlayStation platform since Microsoft bought it up, has surpassed six million players. It’s not clear what platform dominates, though. With its lackluster release to Xbox after its PS5 timed exclusivity was up, it probably led to more people playing.

The number was revealed on Twitter, where Tango Gameworks celebrated this accomplishment. Since its launch last year, players have been treated to Spider’s Thread — a free roguelite tower DLC.

In our review, we praised the gameplay and story, a story that satisfies that “weeb-y curiosity.”

6 MILLION PLAYERS have explored #GhostwireTokyo's spooky streets! That doesn't make those eerie alleyways any less haunted, of course…



Thank you again to all our fans! pic.twitter.com/jEXuZtp61K — Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) September 15, 2023

What do you think? Did you enjoy Ghostwire: Tokyo? What about Spider’s Thread? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...