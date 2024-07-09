Ghost Of Tsushima Tops US Software Sales Chart

Ghost of Tsushima dominated US software sales charts following its release back in May. Yes, the PS5 is still top dog in terms of hardware sales.

In a rather late report from Circana’s Mat Piscatella, Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima shot up to the top spot from #71 from the previous month. This is obviously directly tied to the launch of the game on PC, which launched on May 16.

May 2024 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/V751fMRtbl — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 8, 2024

Newcoming games like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door debuted in the second spot while 2023’s Modern Warfare 3 stayed consistent. Helldivers 2, on the other hand dropped to fourth place, but that’s to be expected when new games drop. We have a hunch, it will crawl back up the ladder during the next tracking period.

Meanwhile, the controversial Shift Up game, Stellar Blade, also fell hard, going from #1 to #10. Additionally, yeah, Sony’s flagship console, the PS5, in this case, remains the leader in terms of hardware with the Nintendo Switch behind, but not as behind as the Xbox Series.

