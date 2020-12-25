Ghost Of Tsushima Fans Bolster Fund To Rebuild Real-World Torii

Ghost of Tsushima fans helped skyrocket past the 5,000,000 yen (around $48,000) goal to rebuild a real-world torii in the island of Tsushima. As reported by Famitsu (via Twinfinite), the gate was toppled due to a typhoon that hit the region back in September.

A priest from the Watatsumi Shrine took to Campfire, a Japanese Kickstarter, to attempt to raise money to rebuild the torii back to its former glory. A lot of the revamped interest to rebuild was attributed to Sucker Punch’s samurai adventure.

Needless to say, the organizer, Yuichi Hirayama, is ecstatic as the campaign still has 16 days to go and has raised over 20,000,000 yen ($200,000).

Despite its western origins, Ghost of Tsushima has been praised by many in Japan and even led to a reinvigorated interest in the real-world island and its setting.

