Genshin Impact Dev Encourages PS4 Users Get PS5

It’s no secret that the PS4 still has a staggeringly large base, with only just recently seeing the PS5 overtake in monthly active users. Genshin Impact maker, HoYoverse, though, is poised to delist and shut down the PS4 version next year.

To prep for the delisting, it’s calling on players still interested to make the jump to the next generation before it’s too late. Of course, the core game remains the same and with the sunsetting of its PS4 version, it even has more content.

While we don’t know how many players are still active in the Genshin Impact world on the PS4, it’s clearly enough that the team needs to encourage people to make the jump no matter how effective (or ineffective) it might be.

It really is only a matter of time before Sony completely pulls the plug on the PS4, with some services getting pulled as the console continues to age.

Genshin Impact‘s last day on the PS4 will be April 8.