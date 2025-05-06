Gears Of War: Reloaded Heading To PlayStation 5 Summer 2025

Catching a few of us off-guard, Microsoft has announced that a remaster of the original 2006 Gears of War, titled Gears of War: Reloaded, will be released on August 26, 2025, and this time around it’ll be landing on PlayStation.

The new version of the game will include improved audio and visuals alongside all DLC from the Ultimate Edition of the game. Unlike most remasters, the new title will also be launching with the beloved multiplayer mode, which will be cross-platform, and for those Xbox owners who made the jump to PlayStation, they can also sign into their Microsoft account and have cross-progression.

Gears of War: Reloaded marks yet another landmark Xbox exclusive making the jump to PlayStation alongside the likes of Forza Horizon 2 and Indiana Jones and The Golden Circle, which also made the leap last month.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Gears of War on PlayStation? Do you hope any other titles make the leap? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!

