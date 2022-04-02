  • Home
Future Games Show Summer Showcase Starts In June

April 2, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

With the full cancellation of E3, fans awaiting big reveals have to look elsewhere for their fix. Luckily, there are a myriad of still-not-cancelled events coming up throughout the year.  One such case is the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, which has now been dated for mid-June.

The event is going to be hosted alongside the PC Gaming Show and is supposedly going to be the most ambitious year for them, according GamesRadar+. Taking up around an hour or so, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase is going to offer reveals and new trailers from some of the industry big boys, never-before-seen footage, and updates to upcoming games.

During their last event, which was only last week, fans got a sweet 50 game-roster for the event spanning from reveals to new exclusive footage. The Summer Showcase is slated to start streaming on all major streaming apps on June 12.

