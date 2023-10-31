FromSoft Hiring For Dozens Of Roles For Upcoming Projects

Japanese game developer FromSoftware is hiring dozens of roles for multiple different projects. At this point, what other stuff FromSoft has in the works. Right now, it’s taking things one step at a time, working on Elden Ring‘s first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

As spotted by IGN Japan (via PSLS), the game dev is seeking a slew of new hires, including roles like game planner, character designer, R&D, UI artist, cinematic artist, motion designer, and much more.

It’s possible that at least one of these new projects could be a Bloodborne revival, but that’s more of speculation than anything based on prior insider reports and its strong player counts, surpassing even a good few PS5 games. Alternatively, this could be extra staffing for new Elden Ring content or a remaster of another Dark Souls entry, though, Bluepoint Games usually handles the remasters.

What do you think? Could this be the start of Bloodborne’s return? Is this just another bout of hiring for new Elden Ring expansions? Let us know below!